/Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day first motion poster out; here’s when the trailer drops

Tom Holland is back as Spidey! The first look from the much-awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day is out, and the trailer is also set to be released.

Giving fans a glimpse into the Spider-Man world, the makers have revealed that the film’s trailer will be launched on March 18.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day first look revealed

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On Tuesday (March 17), the makers unveiled the first look of the film, featuring Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man.



The glimpse, which was released through several fan accounts, shows Holland as the superhero. The second-long clip has already created massive excitement among fans.

Giving a sneak peek into the new chapter of Parker’s journey, the clip shows him holding a man as they hang between two buildings in the greyish weather. In the voiceover, they can be heard saying, “rebirth.'' Soon after it was shared online, it went viral across social media platforms.

Ahead of the trailer release, Holland, in a video shared on social media, said that they are doing something that they have never done before.

"It goes without saying that we have had so much love and support since day dot of making these movies, and without that incredible community, there would be no Spider-Man. So to show you our appreciation, we are doing something that has never been done before," the actor shared in an Instagram video.

“Follow along as a brand-new day starts across the world, and some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer. I will see you tomorrow morning, bright and early in New York City. I'm passing it over to the fans,” he said.

More about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is releasing after the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed over $1.9 billion globally and thrilled fans with cameos from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. This movie marks a new era, as it's Tom Holland's first Spider-Man film not directed by Jon Watts. Instead, Destin Daniel Cretton has taken up the directing duties.

The film will mark the return of Zendaya as Peter Parker's girlfriend MJ and Jacob Batalon as best friend Ned. The newcomers include Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink.