/CinemaCon 2026 unveils major projects: Tom Cruise in Digger, Game of Thrones film and more

The CinemaCon 2026 event has unveiled several major projects for the coming years. From the first trailer of Tom Cruise's Digger to the new Game of Thrones film, the annual gathering has kicked off its second day on a positive note.
As the CinemaCon event is currently underway in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace, the event has revealed a lot on its second day. It is one of the largest annual gatherings that brings together A-listers from the cinema world under one roof.
The event features exclusive footage previews and studio presentations of upcoming film slates for the coming years.
Let's take a look at what the major reveals so far.
Tom Holland’s highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now just a month away. As excitement builds among fans, the makers have unveiled a new clip featuring an emotional, isolated Peter Parker (Tom Holland) struggling to navigate life after his friends no longer remember him.
At CinemaCon 2026, Tom Cruise stunned the invitees with footage from his next film, Digger. Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the first look became a standout moment at the annual Las Vegas convention. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.
Warner Bros and DC Studios present the upcoming superhero film, Supergirl. It is based on a DC Comics character. The adventure narrative highlights Milly Alcock's take on the character named Kara Zor-El. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film is set for release on June 26, 2026.
One of the most acclaimed and successful film series in cinematic history is returning with a new season. Expected to release on December 17, 2027, the film is directed by Andy Serkis, who will also reprise his iconic role as Gollum/Sméagol. Peter Jackson is on board as a producer this time, and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has been cast as Aragorn.
The opening scene of the highly acclaimed show premiered at the event. The seven-minute clip revealed Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in the world which is set 17-years after the event of the second film.
The film will hit the theatres on December 18, 2026.
The world of Game of Thrones is set to expand. At CinemaCon 2026, Warner Bros officially unveiled the title of the movie, Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest. After captivating viewers for so many years, this marks the franchise’s first major shift from HBO television screens to the big screen.
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and more, Jumanji: Open World has been unveiled and is slated for a Christmas Day 2026 release. The first trailer features Dwayne Johnson as Dr Bravestone, speaking with a Spanish accent. Spencer, Fridge, Bethany, and Martha reunite for one final, high-stakes adventure.