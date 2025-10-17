LOGIN
Meet top 5 spinners with most international wickets, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 17, 2025, 19:19 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 19:19 IST

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Anil Kumble, here's a look at the top five spinners with most wickets in international cricket. This list also includes Shane Warne, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shakib Al Hasan

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 1,347 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 1,347 wickets

The former Sri Lankan spinner, Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker spinner in the international cricket history, he amassed 1,347 wickets in 495 international matches at a bowling average of 22.86. His tally also includes 77 five-wicket hauls and 22 ten-wicket hauls.

Shane Warne (Australia) - 1,001 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Shane Warne (Australia) - 1,001 wickets

Australia’s legendary leg-spinner, Shane Warne, features second on this list. During his era, Warne played 339 international matches and took 1,001 wickets at a bowling average of 25.51.

Warne also holds the record for scoring the most Test runs without making a century (3,154).

Anil Kumble (India) - 956 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Anil Kumble (India) - 956 wickets

Anil Kumble, perhaps the best spinner for India in cricket history, is next on this list. In his international career, Kumble played 403 matches and took 956 wickets at a bowling average of 30.09. His tally also includes 37 five-wicket hauls.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 765 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 765 wickets

The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin, features fourth on this list with 765 wickets in 287 international matches.

He also holds the record for the most Player of the Series awards in Test cricket history (11).

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 712 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 712 wickets

The former Bangladeshi star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, features fifth on this list. In international cricket, Shakib played 447 matches and took 712 wickets at a bowling average of 28.48.

