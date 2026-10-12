/New OTT releases this week (October 12-18, 2026): Sacrifice, Koffee with Karan S9, Roadies Rebirth- 6 titles coming on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

With the festive season finally here, OTT releases this week bring a fresh lineup. From thrillers and dramas to reality shows and star-studded entertainment, here are the latest movies and series arriving on Netflix, JioHotstar, and Prime Video.
The festive season is here, and OTT platforms are bringing a variety of new movies and shows to keep viewers entertained. From Sacrifice to Koffee with Karan 9, here’s what to watch this week.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 15, 2026
This political thriller series follows U.S. President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) and Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) as they hatch a covert, high-stakes plan to steal a powerful Russian nuclear weapon.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 15, 2026
Directed by Josephine Bornebusch, this Swedish dark comedy centres on Filip’s 45th birthday dinner. However, the birthday party is interrupted by a violent storm.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: October 14, 2026
Host Karan Johar is returning with the last and final season of the iconic 22-year-old celebrity chat show. Several Bollywood guests will appear and take part in a few playful segments with Johar, which sometimes reveal some life secrets.
Where to watch: JioHostar
Release Date: October 16, 2026
This season will feature a clash between the OG gang leaders, including Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Nikhil Chinapa, and the NewG leaders, including Abhishek Malhan, Bani J, and Baseer Ali. Ranvijay Snh will, as usual, be the official host, mentor, and ultimate master.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 16, 2026
The satirical action-adventure film follows Mike Tyler, played by Chris Evans, an insecure Hollywood movie star who is desperate to salvage his public image after a humiliating viral meltdown.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 16, 2026
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