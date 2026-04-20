/Charlie Cox addresses rumours about Daredevil's appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Hollywood actor Charlie Cox, best known for playing the role of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had recently attended the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall. The actor who made an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up about the rumours of whether he will be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Will Charlie Cox appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Speaking at the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, as per the report of comicbook, Charlie Cox was asked

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about the rumours, "I'm not in it. Don't ask. I am not in it. I don't know what you're talking about, but I'm not there. Unless they put me in after the fact using computer-generated images, I'm not there. I promise I'm sorry.

For the unversed, Charlie Cox had appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 as Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil). He had made a cameo appearance as Peter Parker's lawyer in a scene in Peter's apartment, where he legally advises Peter, Aunt May and Happy Hogan. The scene marks Charlie Cox's official return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the cancellation of Netflix's Daredevil series. Earlier, he had described keeping his involvement a secret for two years as a nightmare.

Charlie Cox had attended the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards to represent the game, which won three awards, including Best Game, and which also discussed his experiences working in the gaming industry and his role in Daredevil: Born Again. He was nominated for Performer in a Supporting Role for his work in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

About 2026 BAFTA Games Awards

The British Academy Video Game Awards were hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on April 17, 2026, to honour the best video games of 2025. It was held at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London; the ceremony was hosted by content creator Elz the Witch for the first time.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 led the nominees, with twelve total nominations, and tied with Dispatch for most wins at the ceremony, with three. Clair Obscur won the top prize: Best Game.

All about Charlie Cox

Cox was cast in his first professional role at age eighteen in the psychological thriller Dot the i, released in 2003. His breakout role was as the main protagonist, Tristan Thorn, in the 2007 fantasy film Stardust, in which he starred opposite Claire Danes. He gained global recognition after playing the role of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the television series Daredevil (2015-2016) and Daredevil: Born again in 2025.