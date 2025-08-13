Daredevil Born Again: Charlie Cox calls season 2 the ‘Final’ season

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again series marked the MCU debut of Matt Murdock. The first season of the show was a hit with fans. It served as a soft reboot of the original Netflix series and was Marvel's first R-rated superhero show. In a recent interaction with fans at Galaxy Con, the star of the show, Charlie Cox, referred to the upcoming second season as the “final” season of the show.

Charlie Cox's calls Daredevil: Born Again season 2 the ‘Final’ season

Speaking at Galaxy Con, Cox said, “There’s something that we do in this final season that doesn’t exist in the comics. So it is unique to our show and I’m pretty excited about that.” Now, this may be a slip-up on the actor's part, as Marvel had expressed interest in renewing the show for a third season. Or it could be that the third season of the show will have a different name.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

The show follows vigilante Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, who is forced out of retirement after former crime boss Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, is elected Mayor of New York. Murdock is forced to take up the mantle once again. In the season one finale, Fisk has created his own private army and declared war on all masked vigilantes in New York. The show also marked the MCU debut of Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

What to expect in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again

In season 2, we will see Daredevil assemble a team of his own to take down Fisk. The second season will mark the MCU debut of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, a former superhero turned private investigator who possesses super strength and the power of flight. She had teamed up with Daredevil and a few other heroes to save New York in the

Netflix series The Defenders.

The second season of the show is expected to stream in 2026. The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+, and Indian audiences can watch the show on JioHotstar.

