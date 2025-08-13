Vincent D’Onofrio confirms Daredevil: Born Again season 2 isn’t the final chapter

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox's recent comment, where he referred to the upcoming second season of the show as the “final” season, had many MCU fans worried that the teased third season might have been cancelled. However, it now seems the actor may have misspoken. Responding to fan queries about the issue, actor Kingpin Vincent D’Onofrio shared that season 2 will not be the final season and that the possibility of a third season was looking good.

Vincent D’Onofrio clears the air on Daredevil: Born Again season 3

Charlie Cox made the comment while appearing at Galaxy Con, where he teased a never-before-seen costume for Daredevil and referred to the second season as the final one. Vincent D’Onofrio responded to fan questions, saying the rumours were “not true” and adding, “there's a good chance we will have a third season.” Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum had also teased a third season during promotions for the first season earlier this year.

Kingpin's rumoured cameo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Vincent D’Onofrio’s portrayal of the iconic Marvel villain, the Kingpin, has been a big hit with fans and critics. There are also rumours that he may have a cameo in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking the first time in live-action where the web crawler will share the screen with one of his most infamous foes.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 teases new allies and cameos

As for season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, it is currently in post-production and is expected to stream in 2026. The show will see Daredevil gathering allies, including Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, to take down Kingpin, who was elected mayor of New York City in season 1 and declared war on masked vigilantes. There are rumours that Mike Coulter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones's Iron Fist may also make cameo appearances.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+, and Indian audiences can watch the show on JioHotstar.