/A 1998 Nicolas Cage film is going viral for eerie resemblance to Charlie Kirk's assassination | Details

A 1998 Nicolas Cage film bears a shocking resemblance to Charlie Kirk's killing. Viral videos on the internet show how events in the movie Snake Eyes are eerily similar to what happened on September 10 at the Utah Valley University campus. A scene in the film shows the assassination of a man who plays the Secretary of Defence and is attending a boxing match. He was shot at the venue of the match. Shockingly, the date it happens in the movie is also September 10. Nothing to talk about here? Well, the name of the character who is killed is Charles Kirkland. Charlie Kirk's full name is Charles James Kirk. The person is shot in the neck. Kirn was also fatally shot in the neck. It gets weirder. The name of the person who kills Kirkland in Snake Eyes is Tyler, the executioner, a heavyweight boxer. As everyone knows, the person arrested for Charlie Kirk's assassination is named Tyler Robinson. People are shocked to see the stark resemblance between the scene of the film and the real-life incident involving Kirk and Tyler.

The streak of uncanny resemblance also pulls in President Donald Trump. Some people are also claiming that the Snake Eyes scene was shot at the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. People are wondering how a film made 27 years ago had so much in common with a real-life incident that shocked America in 2025. This has triggered a wave of theories on social media - from time travel to theories of the world being a simulation. A user wrote, "I’m absolutely stunned like a deer in headlights. How is this possible!? Are movies able to program reality itself like a mirror?" Also Read: ‘It’s a clown show!’ Netizens slam Trump’s ‘funny little dance’ at Charlie Kirk’s memorial ceremony | WATCH

The Simpsons is known for predicting world events

Another person stated, "It's as if Hollywood has access to a portfolio of plans and operations from government factions and rolls them out a little at a time," apparently referencing The Simpsons, a show that has been running for decades and is notoriously good at predicting world events. "So if a plan is executed, they use the karma feedback rule of telling the population, and if there is no pushback, then it's accepted," the person added.