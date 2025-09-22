/‘It’s a clown show!’ Netizens slam Trump’s ‘funny little dance’ at Charlie Kirk’s memorial ceremony | WATCH

As the memorial ceremony of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk took place on Sunday (Sep 21), US President Donald Trump was seen doing a “funny little dance” at the event, making his widow Erika Kirk smile. The memorial service of 31-year-old Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10 in Utah during a public event, was held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona’s Glendale on Sunday.

Several videos from the ceremony flooded the internet as the event drew global attention. One of the viral videos showed Trump grooving to the memorial song as he stood beside Erika Kirk before standing straight again with a serious expression. While the light-hearted dance could be seen as an attempt to lift spirits amid grief, some found it disrespectful and out of place.

The video of the moment from the memorial service quickly went viral, sparking a debate on social media.

“He keeps forgetting that it’s not a campaign rally,” a person said. Another wrote, “They didn't come to mourn, It’s a clown show!” One user commented, “Trump doing a little boogie by the wife of a dude who got shot in broad daylight is beyond me.” While a person criticised, “This isn’t a memorial to him. It’s a political rally. She’s a pawn in Trump’s game now too. Anyone too stupid not to see this is a MAGA.” Another mocked, “One has to do weird things when one is trying to steal a dead man's thunder.”

One defended his moves, saying, “I would do the same thing. I hate seeing people sad. I would try to put a smile on her face even for a second. It wasn’t a church funeral it was a memorial with fireworks and music and guest speakers. He wasn’t being inappropriate.”

‘Martyr for American freedom’

During the memorial ceremony, Trump said that Charlie Kirk was a “martyr for American freedom”. Speaking before the thousands of people, he said, “On that day, this evangelist for American liberty became immortal… He’s a martyr now for American freedom.” He also praised Kirk as “above all a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot,” adding that his ally was “violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice. For God and country. For reason and for common sense.”

Erika Kirk said that she forgave the “young man” who killed her husband, drawing applause from the crowd. She was referring to the 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was arrested by the authorities after a 33-hour manhunt and could face the death penalty. Kirk’s widow also vowed to carry forward the legacy of her husband, enrolling more campuses and students in the conservative movement he founded.