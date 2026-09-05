/Nicolas Cage's Spider Noir will not return for Season 2

Nicolas Cage’s stint as the gritty version of Spider-Man has come to an end. Spider-Noir, which featured the actor in a live-action television role as the web-slinging vigilante, has been cancelled after its eight-episode first season. It had received strong reviews when released, but the Prime Video and MGM+ series will not return with another season.

The eight-episode first season premiered in May on MGM+ before arriving on Prime Video the next day. It is available in both colour and black-and-white versions. Spider-Noir earned 11 Emmy nominations, making it the most-nominated Prime Video programme this year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why Spider-Noir has been cancelled

The series reportedly accumulated approximately 2.6 billion viewing minutes during its first six weeks, according to Nielsen’s streaming measurements.

While the exact reason for the cancellation has not been revealed, the decision comes as Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios continue developing other projects connected to Sony’s Marvel character universe.

Spider-Noir was the first series released from the companies’ collaboration to create television projects based on characters associated with Spider-Man.

About Spider-Noir

The series offered a different interpretation of the Spider-Man mythology as it transported viewers to 1930s New York during the Great Depression.

Cage played Ben Reilly, a troubled private investigator whose life takes a dramatic turn following a personal tragedy. He is eventually forced to confront his previous life and assume the role of the city’s mysterious superhero.

“Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero,” the official description of the series reads.

The series was adapted from Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man Noir character, previously introduced through the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Cage originally voiced the character in the 2018 animated film.

The cast also featured Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson in key roles, along with guest appearances from Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.