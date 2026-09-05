/Tupac Shakur's killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis claims he's innocent, says,'I’m not no f***ing killer'

Rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder case has finally been solved after former gang boss Duane 'Keffe D' Davis was found guilty of orchestrating the murder. Days after he was convicted of murdering the rapper, Davis' stance remains the same, ‘’he's not a f**king killer.''

Shakur was shot multiple times on Sept 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He succumbed to injuries and breathed his last on Sept 13, 1996.

Tupac says he's not innocent, says he's not a killer.

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On Monday, the court declared its verdict against the 63-year-old Davis and was convicted of first-degree murder. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Duane said, '' We didn’t do that s**t, dog.''

''My lawyer had written up that script for me — him and [late Los Angeles Times journalist] Chuck Philips. And Reggie Wright, he lied on the stand. He said that I was at that Soul Train Awards with a gun. I never was at no Soul Train Awards. Never! I’ve never been to no Soul Train Awards. He lied,'' he said.

When asked where he was on the night Tupac was murdered, the gang leader said that he went to a bar and then home, and the next day he had breakfast with his kids, saying that he was shocked to see his name in the newspaper as "Keffe D's nephew" in connection with Tupac's murder, claiming Reggie Wright fed that information to the press. For the unversed, Wright was the former head of security for Death Row Records.

‘’After the [Mike Tyson] fight, I went to a bar by UCLA with my roommate. Then I went home the next morning, ate breakfast with my kids and my daughters and my son. And, shit, the next day, my Colombian plug called me and told me to come meet him. So I got in the truck with him, and he showed me the newspaper and [it] said “Keffe D’s nephew.” That was what Reggie Wright had told [them]. That Keffe D’s nephew was behind it. That’s me, you know? Why the fuck would you use my name? I got five brothers. He could have said Kevin’s nephew, or Craig’s nephew, but he was wilding. But he used my name. They wanted to chop the head off the snake,'' he said.

Defending himself against decades of allegations, the gang leader lashed out at police and prosecutors, saying that they fabricated evidence against him and his late nephew Orlando.

‘’I’m a good man, man. I’m a good person. I’m not no f**king killer. Puff never offered me no fucking million dollars for them,'' he said.

When Duane Davis confessed to orchestrating Tupac's murder in his memoir

In 2019, Davis released a tell-all memoir called "Compton Street Legend", where he has written that he got a gun and hopped in a white car with three others, Orlando Anderson, Terrance Brown and Deandre Smith and drove around looking for the pair. They spotted Tupac in a car and then pulled up next to it, he wrote.

When asked why he wrote about the night of the murder, he said the author told him to tell 10 stories about his life and get him some pictures.