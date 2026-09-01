/The sh*t was about to go down! Who is Duane Davis? How he orchestrated Tupac's murder confessed in his memoir

After three decades, the world finally knows the murderer of Tupac Shakur. On Sept. 7, rapper Shakur was shot dead on the Las Vegas, and now it has been revealed that Duane Davis, who goes by the nickname "Keffe D," was behind the whole tragedy that was orchestrated.

Shakur's murder is one of the most notorious high-profile cases in America's history, and it has finally reached its end.

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Found Guilty. What happened on the night Shakur was murdered?

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In Sept. 2023, Davis was arrested in connection with the late rapper's murder. Three years down the line, he has been convicted of orchestrating the rapper's murder and is facing life in prison.

Davis was the head of the South Side Compton Crips gang. The murder of Shakur was the result of the revenge that he planned against the rapper over the fight that broke out inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Aug. 18, 1996, where Shakur and his group got into a fight with a man named Orlando Anderson, Davis's nephew. This fight was the result of an earlier incident that occurred that same year.

Hours after the incident took place, Shakur was in a black BMW driven by Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up carrying Davis, Anderson and two other men, and someone from it opened fire on the car, shooting Shakur.

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In his book, Davis has written that he got a gun and hopped in a white car with three others, Orlando Anderson, Terrance Brown and Deandre Smith and drove around looking for the pair. They spotted Tupac in a car and then pulled up next to it, he wrote.



“No words exchanged, the time for talking had passed, the sh*t was about to go down!” he wrote.

Davis' tell-all memoir:

Born in Watts, California, Davis and his family moved to Compton, where he grew up in a neighbourhood for Black families. In 2019, Davis released a tell-all memoir called "Compton Street Legend" where he shared how his father won $50,000 when he was betting on horses at the Agua Caliente Racetrack in Tijuana, Mexico.

With the money, they purchased a house in Compton and two new cars. In the years, he faced the tragedy of losing his mother, and two brothers. In his documentary, he also revealed that he first met Death Row Records CEO Marion "Suge" Knight when he was only 9 years old.

Started working at Compton College, and he soon became involved in drug selling, and was making money. However, he went to jail for dealing from 1985-1989 and as he said, his time in prison made him a more hardened gangster.