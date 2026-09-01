/Tupac Shakur’s murder solved after 30 years as gang leader Keffe D found guilty

Three decades after rapper Tupac Shakur's death, former gang boss Duane 'Keffe D' Davis has been found guilty of orchestrating the murder. Shakur was 25 when he was murdered at the height of his career. He was one of rap's most influential voices and sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Who is Kaffe D?

Kaffe D whose real name is Duane Davis is a former gang leader who was convicted of orchestrating the September 1996 murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

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The jury found Davis guilty of one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the rap superstar's death in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

Prosecutors had argued during the trial that although Davis, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips street gang, did not fire the gun that killed Shakur, it was he who had ordered the shooting and supplied the weapon to his nephew Orlando Anderson, who murdered Shakur.

They told the court that Davis had planned the shooting as retaliation after Anderson was involved in a fight with Shakur and the rapper's crew in Las Vegas just hours before his murder.

With Davis's conviction, America's longest and most famous cold case comes to an end.

On Monday, the court declared its verdict; 63-year-old Davis, dressed in a black suit, stated he would appeal. Shakur's relatives who were present in the courtroom shed tears and hugged each other as the verdict was announced.

More about Tupac Shakur's murder

Shakur's murder happened at a time of intense rivalry between the East Coast and West Coast rap scenes and amid gang feuds between the Bloods and Crips, which had deep roots within hip-hop at the time. The key evidence in the case was Davis' own words. He had repeatedly and publicly acknowledged being inside the white Cadillac from which the deadly shots were fired.

Davis had revealed his role in Shakur's death in a secret 2008 police interview related to the death of fellow rapper Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace. Davis had even elaborated on his role in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

Who was Tupac Shakur?

Tupac Shakur, born as Lesane Parish Crooks is also known as 2Pac or Makaveli. He was an American rapper, poet, actor, and social activist widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of his generation.

Born in East Harlem, New York City, to parents who were active members of the Black Panther Party. His upbringing heavily shaped his politically charged lyrics regarding racial inequality, urban poverty, and police brutality. He was known for combining raw street realism with vulnerability and social awareness. Tracks like "Dear Mama," "Changes," and "California Love" highlighted his dual identity—a reflective poet on one side and a hard-edged West Coast figure on the other.

Shakur sold over 75 million records globally. His landmark 1996 double album, All Eyez on Me, became one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of all time.

Beyond music, he earned critical acclaim for his roles in films such as Juice (1992), Poetic Justice (1993), and Above the Rim (1994).