Nicolas Cage returns in Spider-Verse as the black and white Spider Noir hero. This comes after Nicolas stunned his fans as the fan favourite Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He will now be seen in Prime Video’s live-action series Spider-Noir.

Spider-Man noir

In the first look released, Nicolas Cage is dressed in Spider-Man Noir’s iconic costume in the black-and-white first look photo. The actor is seen wearing the same fedora, white goggles, black webbed mask and trench coat that his Spider-Verse counterpart wears.

The new live-action film is based on the Spider-Man Noir comic books.

The film is slated to release in 2026. It tells the tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

The show will be available in both black-and-white and color.

The film also features Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston. Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir will first release on MGM+’s linear channel in the US and then release on Prime video the next day globally.