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Powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, tsunami warning issued

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 01:02 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 01:02 IST
Powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, tsunami warning issued

This aerial view shows people being evacuated at the Hospital del Nino after a severe 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country, in Panama City Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, triggering aftershocks, reports of structural damage and warnings of possible tsunami waves

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 has struck Panama, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), raising concerns about structural damage, potential casualties and possible tsunami waves along the country's coastline. Local media have reported structural damage in several parts of the country. The USGS warned that some casualties were possible and extensive damage was probable.

Panamanian President José Raul Mulino urged the public to remain calm and instructed the country's minister of government to provide updates on the earthquake's impact. Several aftershocks were reported near the epicenter, including a powerful magnitude-6 tremor. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of approximately 12 kilometers, a factor that could intensify ground shaking and increase the potential for damage. The tremor was felt across Panama, a Central American nation with a population of around 4.5 million, according to the USGS.

Although no casualties had been reported at the time of the initial updates, authorities and observers anticipated potentially extensive damage, particularly in the central parts of the country. In Panama City, located approximately 200 kilometers from the epicenter, many people evacuated buildings as a precaution, according to observations by AFP.

Tsunami warning raises coastal concerns

The US Tsunami Warning System warned that tsunami waves reaching up to three meters could strike Panama's coastline in the coming hours. The potential threat extended beyond Panama. Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Peru were also identified as countries that could experience less intense tsunami waves. Authorities and coastal communities faced growing concerns over the possibility of additional seismic activity and the impact of the earthquake on vulnerable areas.

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Earthquakes relatively uncommon in Panama

Earthquakes are relatively rare in Panama compared with some other parts of Latin America. When seismic events occur, they are more commonly associated with the western province of Chiriquí. The earthquake adds to a year marked by powerful seismic events across Latin America. During the summer, Venezuela experienced two major earthquakes that, according to the initial report, killed more than 6,400 people. Colombia was also struck by a tremor that reportedly left around 300 people dead. The full extent of the damage in Panama, the potential casualties and the impact of the reported tsunami threat remained unclear as the initial reports emerged.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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