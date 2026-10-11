/PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,900 crore Chennai Metro Phase II stretch, takes ride with CM Vijay: VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 11) inaugurated a Rs 4,900 crore project, the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. After the inauguration, PM Modi took a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.



Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate key National Highway projects costing nearly Rs 3,700 crore to strengthen road connectivity, reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and support economic growth in the State. He will also inaugurate the 36-km, four-laned Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744.

The government release confirmed that the project will improve connectivity to important pilgrimage, industrial and commercial centres in the region, paving the way for smoother movement of people and goods. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 30-km, four-laned Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A, which will ease traffic issues, providing smooth movement around Madurai and within the city.



The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass along the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur stretch of NH-83, a project aimed at strengthening road connectivity in Thiruvarur and easing traffic flow by offering motorists an alternative route around the town.



He will also dedicate and inaugurate railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs 750 crore. Among these is the Karaikal-Peralam railway line, which will further bolster rail connectivity in the region. In addition, three rail flyovers in Coimbatore and its surrounding areas will be dedicated, aimed at easing congestion at busy level crossings, cutting down waiting times, and enhancing road safety for commuters.

Metro stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The government release said the Prime Minister will also inaugurate five Amrit Stations at Palani, Vellore Cantonment, Ambasamudram, Paramakkudi and Namakkal, which have been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple port-related projects in Tamil Nadu in order to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand cargo-handling capacity and improve logistics efficiency.



Four infrastructure projects at Chennai Port will also be inaugurated, including a Paved Storage Yard, four EXIM Godowns, an upgraded Cruise Terminal and a Seafarers Club, improving cargo storage and handling, expanding warehouse capacity, modernising passenger facilities to enable the simultaneous embarkation and disembarkation of more cruise passengers, and providing modern welfare, recreational and support facilities for visiting seafarers and maritime personnel.

PM Modi pays tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan, visits IIT-Madras campus

PM Modi also paid tribute to freedom fighter and political leader Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary and remembered his contribution to public life and good governance. He said that Narayan inspired generations of people and also praised his fearless voice during the Emergency.