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  • /‘Your people don’t even let us near it’: IAF chief’s blunt response on US F-35; India yet to decide on Russia’s Su-57

‘Your people don’t even let us near it’: IAF chief’s blunt response on US F-35; India yet to decide on Russia’s Su-57

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 20:39 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 20:39 IST
‘Your people don’t even let us near it’: IAF chief’s blunt response on US F-35; India yet to decide on Russia’s Su-57

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Photograph: (ANI)

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IAF Chief AP Singh said India has received no official US offer for F-35 jets, while the government is yet to decide on evaluating Russia’s Su-57 fighter aircraft.

India has received no official offer from the United States to purchase F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Saturday (Oct 10). He also said that the government has yet to decide whether to evaluate Russia’s Su-57 fighter aircraft. Singh made the remarks at a press conference in Jodhpur on the sidelines of the concluding ceremony of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti-2026.

Sitting alongside the commander of the US Air Force’s Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), the IAF chief responded with a quip when asked about reports of a possible F-35 sale to India.

“We didn’t get any official offer,” Singh said. “Your people don’t even let us go near the aircraft, and you are talking about selling it to us.”

No decision yet on Russia’s Su-57

On the Russian fifth-generation fighter, Singh said the offer had come to the IAF’s attention but that no decision had been taken on whether to assess the aircraft.

“Regarding the Su-57, we have been informed that they [Russians] have made an offer to us,” he said.

“Once the decision is conveyed to us (by the government), we will evaluate how well it (Su-57) meets our requirements,” he added.

His remarks leave open the question of whether India will consider either foreign fighter for its future combat fleet. The country is also pursuing the development of its own fifth-generation fighter aircraft as part of efforts to strengthen self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Tarang Shakti concludes in Jodhpur

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The comments came as Tarang Shakti-2026 wrapped up, bringing together the IAF and air forces from eight participating nations, including India.

The multinational exercise provided an opportunity for participating forces to improve operational cooperation and exchange professional experience, as India weighs its future combat aircraft requirements.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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