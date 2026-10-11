/CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das released 22 hours after flight detention

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been released 22 hours after flight detention by the executive magistrate, confirmed CJP's legal team head Ratna Singh. She also said that the magistrate set a condition that the leaders “should not breach peace for one year.” Delhi Police in a statement said that a bail bond of ₹50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, before the CJP leaders were released.

Delhi Police had placed the CJP leaders under preventive arrest. They were released after being produced before the executive magistrate at the Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 AM on Sunday (Oct 11). The information was shared on social media by Singh, who was also detained on Saturday (Oct 10), but was later released. Additionally, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released in the wee hours by Gurugram Police on Sunday. Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the proposed protest.

The three leaders of CJP were detained directly from inside an aircraft by the Delhi Police after their flight landed at the Delhi airport. The detention came as the leaders arrived to lead Jantar Mantar 2.0 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police said that the leaders were charged under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) - that empowers a police officer to arrest an individual to make a preventive arrest without a warrant to maintain public peace and stop crimes before they happen.

What happened in Delhi on Oct 10?