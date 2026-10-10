/'It’s been 12 hours': CJP writes to Delhi Police, demands release of Dipke, Saurav Das and Ranka

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has written to the Commissioner of Police in Delhi late Saturday evening (October 10), demanding the release of Convenor Abhijeet Dipke and Co-Convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. It also demanded to provide information on the whereabouts of Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday morning shortly after landing in the national capital from Mumbai.



In a formal letter addressed to the police commissioner, Ajinkya Shinde, Organisation In-charge of the Cockroach Janta Party, stated that the three leaders were detained inside the aircraft itself upon arrival at New Delhi. According to the letter, nearly 12 hours had passed since the detention with no information forthcoming about where the three men had been taken.



Shinde wrote that the families of the detained leaders had not been informed, and that lawyers seeking details were being denied access to information. “Nobody knows where they have been taken, whether they are being held together or separately, or which agency has detained them,” the letter stated.

CJP raises concerns over legality of detention

The letter described the situation as “completely unacceptable,” raising what it called grave concerns over the legality of the detention and potential violations of the detainees’ fundamental rights. It further argued that holding individuals incommunicado, without disclosing their whereabouts to family members or legal counsel, was a serious matter demanding immediate accountability.



In the letter, the CJP laid out three specific demands to the Delhi Police: Immediate release of Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, immediate disclosure of their whereabouts, and immediate access to their lawyers.