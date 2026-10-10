Amid the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, authorities have debunked several fake or misleading videos being shared on social media. This comes as CJP leaders, the Opposition and student groups stage protests at Jantar Mantar and other parts of Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, several posts circulating on social media have been falsely linked to the ongoing protest. As the Delhi Police beefs up security across the national capital, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked several fake posts. Meanwhile, Delhi Police clarified on a video circulating on social media claiming to show police in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Delhi Police clarifies on Gurdwara Bangla Sahib video

A video went viral on social media claiming to show police personnel entering Gurdwara Bangla Sahib while wearing shoes.

In a post on X, Delhi Police wrote, “In the circulated video some police staff is shown walking in the common passage, used by all devotees to reach the point where shoes are taken off to enter the Gurdwara. The process is the same for all devotees coming to Gurdwara. The video showing the same is attached.”

“The video has been circulated deliberately with malicious intent, to outrage the feelings of a respectable religious community and is prejudicial to the religious harmony. Legal action is being initiated,” it added.

PIB Fact Check on protest videos

In a post, the PIB Fact Check debunked a video circulated online claiming to show footage of a protest at Jantar Mantar. However, the footage was not related to the ongoing protest but “originally from a protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).”

Another video was being shared by a “Pakistani propaganda account” claiming that Delhi Police opened fire during the protest. PIB Fact Check debunked the footage, saying it was “old and is being shared with a misleading claim.”

PIB Fact Check debunked another fake post: “Several social media posts falsely claim authorities deliberately dumped garbage to disrupt protests in Delhi.”