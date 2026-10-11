/Delhi Police arrest 4 men seen in viral video allegedly assaulting women protesters during CJP protest

A day after video of right-wing men harrassing and heckling women protesters in Delhi went viral, the Delhi Police said that they have arrested four men involved in those incidents. The viral video shows students and women protesters being assaulted, pushed and hit on DDU Marg during the October 10 CJP protest by men who claimed to be from right-wing groups. These men gathered in CP afternoon on Saturday and said that they have began a anti-CJP protest. They were seen chasing and heckling CJP protesters.

Politicians slam BJP, Delhi Police

The video has also been widely circulated on social media, and have been shared by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Indian Youth Congress, AISA and the CJP. In a post on X, Yadav slammed BJP and said: "This is the truth of BJP's 'honoring women.'" CJP, in a post on X asked, “How can we expect the same people to ensure women’s safety?” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also shared the video and wrote a lengthy note slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Amit Shah's Delhi Police has itself descended into thuggery—and it's openly giving license and encouragement to the real goons of RSS-BJP to unleash violence on women and youth. As I had said, the more Mogambo Modi and his government suppress, the more the anger of Gen Z and students will swell.” He repeated his call for protest on Monday, October 12. He also added: “Call as many BJP-RSS goons as you need. We are not the ones to get scared. We are not the ones to back down. This fight is not going to stop now! On Monday, we will also meet the Chief Justice and demand that when the Constitution is being torn to shreds on Delhi's streets and democracy is being crushed, the guardians of the law cannot sit with blindfolds on. Will we stay silent while the Constitution is ripped apart? That will never happen. We will ensure accountability is fixed!”