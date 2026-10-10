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'Jantar Mantar not the story of India': BJP's Sambit Patra claims 'anarchists' tried to hold Delhi captive

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 14:47 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 14:47 IST
'Jantar Mantar not the story of India': BJP's Sambit Patra claims 'anarchists' tried to hold Delhi captive

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra Photograph: (Credit: X/ANI)

Story highlights

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra says the Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi failed to create unrest or hold the capital captive amid heavy police deployment and detentions.

As the Jantar Mantar protest is ongoing, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has held a press conference where he said, "The four-kilometer area of Jantar Mantar is not the story of India.” Further adding that "There are some anarchists involved in Delhi and Jantar Mantar.”

As he continued to say that India quiet, only a corner in Delhi is protesting. The protest site has thousands of security forces deployed; many demonstrators have been detained. While the BJP leader said, “There were attempts to hold Delhi captive. They wanted violence here; they wanted to create unrest.” In a stern tone, he declared, “the anarchists have failed”, continuing that “there is anarchy within the anarchists also.”

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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