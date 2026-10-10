/'Jantar Mantar not the story of India': BJP's Sambit Patra claims 'anarchists' tried to hold Delhi captive

As the Jantar Mantar protest is ongoing, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has held a press conference where he said, "The four-kilometer area of Jantar Mantar is not the story of India.” Further adding that "There are some anarchists involved in Delhi and Jantar Mantar.”

As he continued to say that India quiet, only a corner in Delhi is protesting. The protest site has thousands of security forces deployed; many demonstrators have been detained. While the BJP leader said, “There were attempts to hold Delhi captive. They wanted violence here; they wanted to create unrest.” In a stern tone, he declared, “the anarchists have failed”, continuing that “there is anarchy within the anarchists also.”