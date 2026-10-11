At least 12 people were killed and 309 injured in an attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday (Oct 10), Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said. According to GACA, the fatalities included four Saudi citizens and residents of several other nationalities, including two Bangladeshis and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Some of the injured are in critical condition and are receiving medical treatment at several hospitals. The airport has come under Houthi attack after tensions escalated between Saudi and Houthis last month.



In its statement, GACA said, “Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, 2026, corresponding to 29 Rabi' Al-Thani 1448H, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in (12) fatalities, including (4) Saudi citizens and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Bangladeshi, (1) American, (1) Egyptian, (1) Jordanian, (1) Syrian, (1) Palestinian and (1) Sudanese.” "The attack also left (309) others injured, including individuals in critical condition. All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals. May Allah bestow His mercy upon those who lost their lives and grant the injured a speedy recovery. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed," the statement added.

India's statement

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said: “We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons. The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest.”

Houthi-Saudi conflict

The King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport alalso targeted on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries. Airport operations were temporarily suspended while authorities assessed the damage and conducted safety inspections in coordination with the relevant agencies. Several airlines announced flight cancellations or suspensions, while the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany and Spain issued advisories urging their citizens to avoid the airport or exercise caution amid continuing security concerns.

Akasa Air extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 13, while Kuwait Airways cancelled its Riyadh-bound and return flights on Saturday due to the airport closure.