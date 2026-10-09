/Houthis continue direct hits on Saudi targets, Türkiye and Pakistan missing in action | Gravitas

Even as Yemeni government forces have mounted a counter-offensive against the Houthis, the Iran-backed group continues to directly attack Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, the much-touted Mecca pact is crumbling. Take a look at these visuals.

Smoke was seen rising from a stationary aircraft at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which was once again attacked by the Houthis.

According to Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority, three Saudi nationals, including a pilot, were killed, while several people of different nationalities were wounded. It also confirmed that an aircraft belonging to national carrier Saudia was damaged in the strikes.

While the Houthis also claimed to have attacked Najran airport as well as the airbase in Khamis Mushait, Riyadh is yet to confirm the attack on Najran airport.

In the previous round of airport strikes by the Houthis, three people had died, and 36 others were injured.

This is not all. According to the Iran-backed group, it caused dozens of casualties by launching ballistic missiles at several weapons storage sites. It also claimed to have shot down a Saudi armed reconnaissance drone in the province of Taiz.

On the other hand, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces said they had destroyed three rocket launch platforms used by the Houthis. They have also reportedly launched an operation to take back control of the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Amid this, the Mecca pact signed by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in September is facing serious scrutiny.



For instance, Türkiye categorically ruled out sending troops to fight the Houthis and maintained that it was still exploring the extent of its assistance to Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, Pakistan also affirmed that its military personnel would not enter Yemen to fight the Houthis. At the same time, it conceded that a substantial number of Pakistani forces were already deployed in Saudi Arabia in a defensive capacity.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia has reportedly decided not to agree to a ceasefire with the Houthis until the Yemeni government regains all the territory it has lost in recent weeks.