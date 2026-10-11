/Messi scores twice in Inter Miami return following final match for Argentina

Lionel Messi is back scoring goals for Inter Miami just days after netting in his retirement match for Argentina. On Saturday, Messi scored an impressive brace to help Miami rout DC United 4-0. Four nights after scoring his last goal in the national jersey against Benin, Messi struck in the second half (47th and 60th minutes) on his return to the MLS as the defending champions won for only the second time in their past 11 league matches.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner aims to lead Miami to back-to-back MLS titles, becoming the first team to do so since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011-12. Messi is also the top scorer this season, with 23 goals and 13 assists, as he seeks a third consecutive MLS Most Valuable Player award.

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez headlined the first half with a brace to his name, improving Miami’s standing from third to second in the Eastern Conference. Uruguayan striker Suarez scored in the third minute to give Miami the lead, blasting a left-footed shot from the heart of the box into the top left corner. Suarez struck again in the 39th minute for his 16th goal of the campaign.

Come the second half, Messi smashed home a left-footed shot off an assist from Suarez to give Miami a 3-0 lead. The footballing genius broke through three defenders 13 minutes later to add another goal to his tally and cap off the 4–0 rout.

Messi’s ex-club Barcelona extend La Liga lead

Elsewhere, Messi’s former club, FC Barcelona, extended its lead in the La Liga standings with a convincing 3-0 win over Getafe. English forward Anthony Gordon scored his first goal for Barcelona as the defending league champions maintain an unbeaten streak this season.

Former Arsenal and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus and French fullback Jules Kounde were the remaining two contributors to Barcelona’s success at Camp Nou.