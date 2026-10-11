/Nathan Lyon completes 1,000 Test runs at No. 10 to script rare cricket feat

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon scripted history during the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Durban. Having already entered the top-10 list of highest Test wicket-takers, with 571 wickets and counting, Lyon, who bats right-handed, became the first player ever to complete 1,000 runs and more at No. 10 in Tests. He achieved this rare cricketing feat during Australia’s first innings at Kingsmead, where he scored 27, adding 134 runs for the ninth wicket with centurion Matt Renshaw.

Renshaw was Australia’s best batter, completing his highest Test score of 190, hitting 21 fours and a six. Following Mitchell Starc’s dismissal early on day two, Lyon joined Renshaw in the middle, and the pair revived Australia’s innings. While Renshaw scored the bulk of runs, Lyon played second fiddle brilliantly, assisting Renshaw throughout the game-changing partnership.

Lyon scored five fours in his 92-ball stay at the crease before being trapped in front of the wickets off Marco Jansen. Renshaw was the last wicket to fall on 190, with Australia getting all out on 390.

Lyon tops a prestigious list of bowlers—most of whom have retired from international cricket.

Most Runs at No. 10 in Tests –

1019 – Nathan Lyon*

825 - Stuart Broad

594 - Neil Wagner

568 - Dale Steyn

511 - Tim Southee

496 - Waqar Younis

470 - Bishan Bedi

Renshaw’s 190 puts Australia ahead

Matt Renshaw continued his purple patch into the Test series. Having scored a hundred against Zimbabwe in the ODI series opener last month, Renshaw has worked his way through to the playing XI in the first Test against South Africa.

While he was earlier pipped to open alongside Travis Head in the lead-up to the Test series, Renshaw batted at six and delivered his best shot with Australia struggling on the spicy Durban pitch on day one. After the Proteas quicks reduced Australia to 124/6, Renshaw and captain Pat Cummins revived the innings with an 86-run stand for the seventh wicket, before Lyon and Renshaw took the game away from the hosts.