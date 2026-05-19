Saif Ali Khan has recently opened up about a shocking piece of advice he received in the early days of his career in Bollywood. The actor revealed that in the 1990s, a senior member of the film industry once suggested him to keep his marriage to Amrita Singh secret from the public.

The former couple tied the knot in 1991, before Khan established himself in the Hindi film industry, but at the time, Singh was already a successful actor. As per reports, he was set to make his debut with the film Bekhudi; however, Khan was replaced midway through production. It was also the period when his relationship with Singh began.

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Saif Ali Khan reveals the unusual advice given to him

During a conversation with News18, the 54-year-old actor recalled how a senior actor warned him against publicly acknowledging his marriage. "I remember that there was a senior actor from a different generation who told me not to tell anyone that I'm married," Khan said. "I don't know why he told me that. I think he was trying to say that it would have spoiled my image and fan following. It was the worst and most bizarre advice that someone ever gave me."

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His biggest insecurity

The actor also spoke about the insecurities he had during the beginning of his acting career. "When I started work, my main ambition was not to be laughed at. My director had once told me, joote maarenge log, and that when the film would be screened at Chandan, they may laugh at me and hate me and I’ll be out of work."

He further explained, "I’m sure that many actors, when they act for the first time, don’t want to look ridiculous and for people to laugh at them. That’s the standard. Once you cross that phase, you may want to become Mr Bachchan. But it starts on that note."

Saif Ali Khan's personal life

He was married to Singh for over a decade before separating in 2004. They are parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan later married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, and the duo has two sons, Taimur and Jeh.