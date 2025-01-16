Saif Ali Khan attacked: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is finally out of surgery as his team issued a new statement detailing his health update.

Saif Ali Khan's team's statement read: "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."

Saif was rushed to the hospital at 3:00 am after being stabbed with a knife. An unidentified man stabbed the actor six times. Doctors at the hospital while treating him revealed that he suffered one injury very close to the spine.

According to Dr Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, "Saif was brought to the hospital around 3:30 am after sustaining six stab wounds. He was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He has six wounds sustained from a sharp object, like a knife, of which two are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified."

Post the incident, a video of Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor went viral as she was seen looking worried. She can be seen talking to her staff outside her house. Reportedly, Saif, Kareena and their two kids, Jeh and Taimur were all at home when the said incident took place.

What we know happened at Saif and Kareena's Mumbai home

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at around 2:30 am by burglars who broke into the actor's house. Reports suggest that a man was heard in a scuffle with a maid inside their house when Saif intervened and asked the man to calm down. In retaliation, the man attacked the actor multiple times. Watch the video here.