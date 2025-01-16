Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing surgery at Mumbai Hospital after an attempted burglary attempt at his house. The actor was attacked with a knife by an unidentified man who stabbed him six times and once very close to the spine.

Advertisment

The doctors at Lilavati Hospital are currently keeping a close watch on the actor. New reports reveal that the actor has already undergone neurosurgery and will undergo cosmetic surgery after this. He was rushed to the hospital at 3:00 am. Saif Ali Khan attacked: Actor has six stab wounds, one close to spine

Kareena Kapoor’s video post incident goes viral

A new video of Kareena Kapoor is now going viral in which the actress can be seen looking worried. This is right after the incident. She can be seen talking to the staff of her house as the paparazzi kept clicking her.

Advertisment

Kareena is seen looking distressed as she checks her mobile phone several times.

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

Details of the horrific incident

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at around 2:30 am by burglars who broke into the actor's house. Reports suggest that a man was heard in a scuffle with a maid inside their house when Saif intervened and asked the man to calm down. In retaliation, the man attacked the actor multiple times.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed, Hospitalised: All We Know About It

Saif Ali Khan’s team issued a statement after the news broke: “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation."

Saif’s wife- actress Kareena too issued a statement: "There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans' residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."