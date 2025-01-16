Saif Ali Khan Stabbed, Hospitalised: All We Know About It
By: Zeba Khan
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got injured in a knife attack as he tried to avert a burglary attempt at his home in Mumbai. According to doctors treating him at Lilavati hospital, the actor suffered six stab wounds and one is very close to the spine.
The Bollywood actor met with the burglar head-on and got injured while protecting his family. The burglary attempt took place at 3:00 am local time when everyone in the house was sleeping including his wife Kareena Kapoor and kids Taimur and Jeh. Saif's current home is in Mumbai's Bandra.
Mumbai Police's Deputy Commissioner Dixit Gedam said, "An unidentified person intruded into the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder fought. The actor was injured and is being treated. An investigation is going on.”
Saif Ali Khan's team issued a statement which read: "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."
According to Dr Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, Saif’s condition is being closely monitored. The hospital has requested the media and fans to remain patient as the situation is under police investigation.
Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team said in a statement: “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations.Thank you all for your concern."
Peers, fans and family have reached out to the family. Many took to social media platforms like X and Instagram to pray for Saif's speedy recovery. Many reached out to the family and wished them good health. Saif and Kareena have two kids together and have been married for 13 years.
