Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor issues statement

Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team said in a statement: “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations.Thank you all for your concern."