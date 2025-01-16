Saif Ali Khan stabbed: The Indian film industry was shaken in the wee hours on Thursday when Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by a burglar who snuck into his Bandra home. Saif reportedly suffered six stab wounds.

According to Dr Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, "Saif was brought to the hospital around 3:30 am after sustaining six stab wounds. He was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He has six wounds sustained from a sharp object, like a knife, of which two are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified."

Saif is currently undergoing surgery, which is being led by a team of doctors, including Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, Cosmetic Surgeon Dr Leena Jain and Anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed, admitted to hospital in Mumbai

In an official statement, Dr Uttamani confirmed that Saif’s condition is being closely monitored. The hospital has requested the media and fans to remain patient as the situation is under police investigation. "The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed," he added.

In connection with the crime, the Mumbai police have detained three men.

Kareena Kapoor issues statement

Saif’s wife actress Kareena Kapoor’s team also issued a statement. “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."

Saif Ali Khan's publicist issues statement

Saif Ali Khan’s publicist also issued a statement which read, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation."