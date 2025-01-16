Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries in a robbery incident after he was attacked with a knife by an intruder who stormed into his residence in Mumbai, the police said.

Advertisment

The incident reportedly occurred at around 2:30 am on Thursday (Jan 16) when the actor was sleeping at his residence in Bandra (west).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, “The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. The investigation is ongoing."

Also read: Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Saif, and the Kapoor family meet PM Modi in New Delhi

Advertisment

Khan was immediately admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment in Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre after he sustained minor injuries following a scuffle with an intruder who entered his residence late last night



Visuals from outside the hospital pic.twitter.com/VQIVKQaf7h — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 am."

Advertisment

Uttamani said, "Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this, one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi."

Actor's team releases statement

The actor's team released a statement confirming the incident and urged his fans to be patient.

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the statement read.

According to news agency ANI, the intruder, after barging into the house, had an argument with the housemaid. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked him.

The police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Police present at the Bandra residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan after he was attacked by an intruder pic.twitter.com/IhCraiK2k3 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

BJP leader Ram Kadam said that the investigation is underway and "no one will be spared".

#WATCH | Over attack by an intruder on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home, BJP leader Ram Kadam says, "According to Police, a man entered the actor's house with the intention of robbery, and in a scuffle with the man the actor suffered injuries. The Police will investigate… pic.twitter.com/VmrVScf4Ki — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

"According to police, a man entered the actor's house with the intention of robbery, and in a scuffle with the man the actor suffered injuries. The police will investigate the incident and no one will be spared. Police are responsible to ensure such an incident does not repeat," Kadam said.

(With inputs from agencies)