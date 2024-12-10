New Delhi

Members of the Kapoor family, often considered the first family of the Hindi film industry came to New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were part of the entourage which arrived in the capital for a meeting with PM Modi.

The reason: The family wanted to invite PM Modi for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, which will commence on December 14. The special retrospective has been organised to mark legendary actor Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary on December 13.

Advertisment

R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, will organise a grand retrospective, which will showcase ten iconic films by the celebrated producer, director, and actor across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15, 2024.

On Tuesday, Alia, Karisma and Kareena were seen dressed in their traditional best as they stepped out to meet the PM. While Kareena wore a red salwar-kameez, Alia looked pretty in a red saree. Karisma Kapoor was also seen in a white traditional ensemble.

Advertisment

Videos of the family arriving at Mumbai airport and then in Delhi, leaving for PM's residence, did the rounds of the internet on Tuesday. In one video, Kareena can be heard enquiring how far is the PM's residence, and in another, Alia can be seen talking animatedly to Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

Advertisment

Raj Kapoor (1924–1988) is regarded as one of the most global filmmakers India has had, leaving an indelible mark on world cinema. Fondly referred to as “The Greatest Showman,” Kapoor was a filmmaker, actor, and producer who built an unparalleled legacy through his storytelling and vision.

Born to Prithviraj Kapoor, he carved his own identity, beginning as a child actor in Inquilab (1935) and later founding the iconic R.K. Films studio in 1948.

Raj Kapoor's grandchildren Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are considered the biggest stars of Bollywood.