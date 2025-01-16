Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Gulshan Kumar and more: List of Bollywood celebrities who were attacked, stabbed or shot to death

Preity Zinta

Actress Preity Zinta gained widespread respect for her courage in confronting the underworld. During the legal proceedings of the film "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" in 2001, she testified against underworld involvement in Bollywood financing. Her testimony about receiving threats to pay Rs 5 million not only made her a target but also shone a light on the mafia's influence in the film industry