Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Gulshan Kumar and more: List of Bollywood celebrities who were attacked, stabbed or shot to death
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
In a shocking incident on Thursday, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his own home in Bandra, Mumbai. During an attempted robbery, Khan sustained stab wounds and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for surgery
The music industry was rocked in August 1997 when T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was gunned down outside a temple in Andheri, Mumbai. Known for his contributions to the music world, Kumar's death was linked to his refusal to pay protection money to the underworld.
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan narrowly escaped death in January 2000 when he was shot at by two assailants near his office in Mumbai's Santacruz area. The attack was believed to be retaliation for not paying extortion money demanded by the underworld.
Actress Preity Zinta gained widespread respect for her courage in confronting the underworld. During the legal proceedings of the film "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" in 2001, she testified against underworld involvement in Bollywood financing. Her testimony about receiving threats to pay Rs 5 million not only made her a target but also shone a light on the mafia's influence in the film industry
Salman Khan has faced multiple threats, particularly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who vowed revenge for Khan's involvement in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The situation escalated when gunshots were fired outside Khan's residence in 2024, prompting an increase in his security to Y+ level.
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has faced numerous threats from the Mumbai underworld. In the 1990s, he was repeatedly threatened by gangster Abu Salem. The threats even continue today, leading to Khan receiving Y+ security cover from the Maharashtra government in October 2023 due to persisting dangers.
The incidents involving these Bollywood celebrities reveal a disturbing trend of criminal interference in the film industry. From extortion to assassination attempts, the connection between Bollywood and gangsters has been both a source of intrigue and fear.
{{ primary_category.name }}