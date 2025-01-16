Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the Lilavati hospital after he was stabbed with a knife at his home in Mumbai. An unidentified man attacked the actor multiple times as he tried to avert a burglary attempt. Saif suffered six stab wounds out of which one is very close to the spine, according to the doctors.

Saif is being treated at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. As for the perpetrators, the police are currently looking into the incident with an all-out investigation into the same. Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Actor has six stab wounds, one close to spine reveals hospital

Saif Ali Khan, the former Nawab of Pataudi is someone who has largely stayed away from controversies. With a career full of romantic and comedy films, the actor is married to actress Kareena Kapoor and has two kids with her, Taimur and Jeh. He was previously married to Amrita Singh and has two kids with her, Sara and Ibrahim.

Saif Ali Khan's net worth

Saif has a reputation for liking the “finer things” in life and being a voracious reader. The actor boasts a net worth of $150 million approx. According to CNBC TV18, Saif Ali Khan’s net worth in 2023 was estimated at nearly ₹1,300 crore. This wealth comes from his acting career, brand endorsements, personal investments and business ventures. As per the 2023 report, the actor earns around ₹30 crore annually and has increased his fees by 70 per cent in recent years.

Saif owns two production banners, Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films. He has also partnered with Myntra for his clothing brand, House of Pataudi, as per GQ India.

Saif and Kareena live in a luxurious four-storey mansion in Mumbai’s Bandra. The property is artfully done with modern aesthetics. They previously lived at the Fortune Heights.

Saif and Kareena also earn through Tiigers of Kolkata, a cricket team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Saif is also known for his luxury car collection, which includes a Mercedes-Benz S350, an Audi Q7 and a Jeep Wrangler, as reported by GQ India.

Saif Ali Khan is also the owner of Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Spanning 10 acres, the palace includes 150 rooms, an outdoor pool, and a billiards room.