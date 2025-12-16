/When Saif Ali Khan was frightened by the thought of being bedridden after knife attack: 'Could have led to paralysis..'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder during an attempted robbery at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The 54-year-old actor suffered serious injuries as he was stabbed six times, with one wound very close to his spine. He underwent multiple surgeries, and a piece of the knife was removed from his body.

Despite the serious injuries he suffered, the actor recovered well and is back at work on set. While the actor has spoken about the attack several times, most recently Saif talked about surviving the incident and the fear he experienced.

Saif Ali Khan reveals that he was frightened of being bedridden

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif Ali Khan talked about how the fear of being bedridden and paralysed still frightens him, “I feel incredibly lucky and blessed to have gotten away with it the way I did, because it was very close. There was a nick to my spinal cord, and that could have led to paralysis, because I had lost feeling in my leg for a while. '' Khan shared.



''And that concept of being bedridden forever, or being paralysed, is frightening, and still frightens me. So I don’t know if that means I’ve changed, but I’m appreciative that I am healthy, and that keeps me grateful,” he shared.

“I’ve always kind of been grateful, and I know that every day is a blessing. This might have accentuated it slightly,” he said before adding, “I think I’ve always lived a certain way, knowing that it is a privilege, and that we’re very lucky to even go through life the way we do,” the Race actor said.

Saif Ali Khan recalls what flashed through his mind after the knife attack