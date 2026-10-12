/Delhi wakes up to heavy rain, thunderstorms; yellow alert in place; temperature drops

The national capital woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning (Oct 12), bringing a change in weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) initially issued a red alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across all 11 districts of Delhi on Monday morning, October 12, 2026, which later transitioned alongside yellow and orange alerts for ongoing showers. The temperature also fell sharply as the city experienced heavy rain since 2:00 AM.

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According to the IMD's seven-day forecast issued on Sunday evening, onOctober 13, the maximum temperature is forecast to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum ranging between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. On October 14, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. For October 15, the weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of 31-33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23-25 degrees Celsius. On October 16, temperatures are expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 22 and 24 degrees Celsius for the minimum. On October 17, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and no rainfall are forecast for all these days.