/Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee files complaint against Kejriwal, AAP leaders for ‘violating sanctity’ of Bangla Sahib

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday (Oct 11) filed a police complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that protesters disrupted activities at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and circulated misleading videos during demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The complaint comes amid protests in Delhi demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CJP leaders, Opposition parties and student groups have been holding demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the national capital.

Committee alleges misuse of gurdwara premises

According to the complaint, workers and supporters associated with AAP entered the gurdwara premises on Saturday (Oct 10) while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for the protest. The committee alleged that they began demonstrating inside the religious complex, creating a disturbance.

The DSGMC claimed the protesters had attempted to use the sanctity of the ‘Guru Ghar’ for political activity. The allegations are the subject of the complaint and do not, by themselves, establish wrongdoing by the named leaders. A large number of protesters had gathered at the premises as they tried to join the demonstration, but police prevented them from proceeding and detained them.

“The protesters also raised political slogans inside the sacred premises, disturbing the religious atmosphere and violating the sanctity and maryada of Guru Ghar. Such deliberate political activity inside a revered place of worship has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Sangat,” the complaint read as per news agency PTI.

Delhi Police responds to viral video

The controversy drew attention after a video circulated on social media purportedly showing police personnel entering Bangla Sahib while wearing shoes. Delhi Police rejected the interpretation attached to the footage, saying the personnel were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the point where they remove their shoes before entering the gurdwara.

In a post on X, the police said, “The video has been circulated deliberately with malicious intent, to outrage the feelings of a respectable religious community and is prejudicial to the religious harmony. Legal action is being initiated,” it added.