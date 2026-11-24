South Korean authorities said on Tuesday (Nov 24) that several Russian military aircraft had breached its air defence zone. The South Korean government called the military attache from the Russian embassy in Seoul to lodge a protest, urging measures to "prevent a recurrence." It described the repeated incidents as “unacceptable.” In a statement, Seoul's defence ministry said tha the Russian aircraft entered South Korea's air defence identification zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea -- also known as the Sea of Japan -- and “departed as our forces were taking military measures.” The statement added that Russian planes entered South Korea's KADIZ “without prior notification and flew in close proximity to the airspace near Ulleungdo.”

This comes a week after Seoul scrambled fighter jets and conducted tactical manoeuvres in response to several Russian military aircraft entering South Korea's KADIZ on November 17. Earlier, South Korea mistakenly issued an emergency alert saying a "suspected North Korean aircraft has left the danger zone". "The air raid alert for Ulleung County was lifted at 7:58 am. Please resume normal activities," it added.

Kim Hak-jo, the ministry's director general for international policy, lodged a stern protest with Colonel Nikolai Marchenko, urging Moscow to prevent a recurrence. "We made it clear that the repeated unauthorized entry of Russian military aircraft into our Air Defense Identification Zone, as well as their flight in close proximity to South Korean airspace today, are unacceptable actions. Such actions could unnecessarily fuel tensions on the Korean Peninsula and within the region", it said.

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