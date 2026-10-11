/Nana Patekar's cause of death confirmed; here's what his postmortem report says

The postmortem report of veteran actor Nana Patekar has been revealed, confirming that the actor died due to a heart attack. The update was shared by a senior doctor at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on October 11. Nana passed away at the age of 75 on October 8.

What does the report say

As per a report by PTI, the actor suffered a blockage in the left main coronary artery, which supplies blood to a significant portion of the heart. The obstruction resulted in an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

The autopsy reportedly identified a blood clot associated with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as the cause of the actor's death. As per PTI, It was "acute myocardial infarction due to left main coronary artery thrombosis secondary to atherosclerotic occlusive coronary artery disease, a natural cause of death."

Following his demise, his mortal remains were taken to GMCH for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Nana Patekar's final hours

According to reports, he was at his residence in Dona Paula, near Panaji, when he began feeling unwell. His caretaker subsequently contacted a nearby private hospital and requested an ambulance.

An ambulance was dispatched to the actor's residence, which was located less than a kilometre from the medical facility. Nana was then taken to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him.

The actor was given CPR for about 45 minutes but could not be revived. He was declared dead at around 5.10 am on October 8.

Following the postmortem examination, Patekar's son, Malhar, arrived in Goa to bring his father's mortal remains home. The body was taken to Pune before being transported to the actor's farmhouse in Donje village, where his last rites were performed with full state honours.

Several prominent personalities, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, actor Jackie Shroff and actor Makarand Anaspure were present at the funeral to pay their final respects.

Nana Patekar legacy

Nana Patekar has had a career spanning more than four decades. He has worked in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

In addition to acting, Patekar was a writer and director as well. He made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack, in which he played an Army officer.