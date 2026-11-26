Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses could be pulled from sale in the Netherlands. Two Dutch groups have asked an Amsterdam court to stop Meta and eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica from selling the camera-equipped glasses until stronger privacy protections are in place.

The case matters because the glasses look just like ordinary eyewear. Critics say that makes it easy to photograph or film people without them knowing. The court is expected to rule in mid-December.

What the Dutch groups want

According to Reuters, the complaint was filed by consumer organisation Consumentenbond and digital rights group Offlimits. They want Meta to stop users from recording people without their consent. They are also demanding that Meta stop using footage captured through the glasses to train its artificial intelligence models.

The groups have asked the court to impose penalties of up to 100,000 euros a day if Meta fails to follow the restrictions. The total penalty could reach 100 million euros.

Why the glasses worry privacy campaigners

The concern is simple. The glasses have built-in cameras and microphones, but from the outside they look like normal sunglasses or spectacles.

That means someone sitting next to you in a café, on a train or in the street could record you without you realising it. Campaigners say the risk is greatest in public places, where people cannot easily avoid being filmed.

How Meta has hit back

Meta has rejected the allegations. The company says its glasses have a recording indicator light that alerts people when photos or videos are being taken.

It has also denied processing European users' recordings or using them to train its AI models.

EssilorLuxottica, Meta's eyewear partner, has also opposed the proposed restrictions. It called a sales ban disproportionate. Not the first warning in the Netherlands

This is not the first time the glasses have faced privacy criticism in the country. A Dutch privacy watchdog earlier advised consumers against buying camera-equipped smart glasses.

It flagged concerns over covert recording, AI-generated advice and data security.

What happens next

All eyes are now on the Amsterdam court, which is expected to deliver its decision in mid-December.