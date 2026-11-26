BTS member Jungkook has continued to explore music beyond the group's releases, and his latest collaboration has now been revealed. The singer is set to feature on Love Is Blind, a new track by South Korean producer and artist Code Kunst. The song will appear on Code Kunst's upcoming sixth full-length album, Prankstar, bringing together two familiar names from the Korean music scene for a new musical pairing.

Jungkook features on one of the album's title tracks

Love Is Blind will be released as part of a 14-song album, with Jungkook credited as a featured artist. The other title track, “Prankstar”, will feature DPR Ian. The album's guest lineup also includes several artists from different corners of the Korean music industry, such as Crush, WOODZ, DeVita, Colde and Young K of DAY6. Actor Kim Min-ha is also among the artists featured on the project.

While the tracklist has confirmed Jungkook's involvement, the makers have not yet shared detailed information about the song's sound, lyrics or musical arrangement. Fans will have to wait until its release to hear the collaboration in full. Jungkook's agency, BigHit, also confirmed the news by sharing it on the Naver platform.

According to his agency, Dooover Entertainment, Code Kunst will release his 6th studio album, "Prankstar", on December 3 at 6 pm KST, which corresponds to 2:30 pm IST.

What is Code Kunst's new album about?

Prankstar marks Code Kunst's first full-length album in approximately three years, following his 2023 release, Remember Archive. Through the upcoming record, the producer aims to explore the contrast between his public image and the more personal experiences that exist behind it.