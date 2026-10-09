/Nana Patekar laid to rest; CM Devendra Fadnavis, Jackie Shroff pay tribute

Veteran actor Nana Patekar's last rites were performed at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune on Thursday night. The legendary actor, who will always be remembered for his contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema, breathed his last on October 8.
Late at night, his last rites were performed by his only son, Malhar Patekar. To pay their last respects to the actor, several political leaders, including the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, fellow actors and fans arrived at his residence.
Nana Patekar laid to rest with full state honours at Pune farmhouse