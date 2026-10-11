/Houthis claim Riyadh airport attacks, Aramco strikes; issue fresh warning to airlines, travellers and workers

The military spokesperson for Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, on Sunday, claimed the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport that killed 13 people, including an Indian, and injured over 300, as well as other targets across Saudi Arabia.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the group carried out multiple operations targeting King Khalid Airport “resulting in the disruption of air traffic at the airport and its complete closure”.

Other targets included a petrol station affiliated with Saudi state oil giant Aramco and an oil refinery in the Eastern Region, along with the King Fahd Airport in Dammam.

‘Stay away from Saudi airports and airspace,’ warn Houthis

The Houthis also issued a new threat to Saudi Arabia’s airspace, on Sunday, warning airlines, travellers and airport workers to stay away from Saudi airports, saying they were vulnerable to attacks. The warning comes after Houthis attacked the kingdom’s international airport in Riyadh on Saturday, killing 12 people and wounding hundreds.

Houthi military spokesperson threatened new attacks on the kingdom’s airports and airspace, saying, “they are potential targets and sites for operations by our forces.”

“The airports and airspace are exposed to targeting and constitute a theatre of operations for our forces,” Yahya Saree, the Houthi spokesperson, wrote in a post on X on Sunday. Passengers have been warned not to travel.

“We renew our warning to all airlines, experts, employees, workers, and travellers against using Saudi airports and airspace, as they are vulnerable to attack and have become a theatre of operations for our forces,” Saree added.

However, he clarified that the holy cities of Mecca and Medina would not be targeted.

The attack on Saturday was the deadliest on Saudi soil in more than a decade.

The Houthis also warned Saudi Arabia against further military action in Yemen, saying it would trigger a stronger response.

“Unless the Saudi enemy stops its aggression and interference in Yemen, worse is yet to come,” the Houthi-run Foreign Ministry said.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump called the Riyadh airport strike “terrible”. He said Washington was considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority temporarily suspended airport operations pending damage and safety assessments, without specifying when flights would resume.

Despite the attack, Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said a major international energy conference scheduled in Riyadh would proceed on Sunday.

The five-day WPC Energy Congress is being held at a convention centre around 10 km from the airport, with more than 70 ministers and 300 company executives expected to attend.

‘Worse yet to come’ if Saudi strikes continue: Houthi foreign ministry

The Houthi’s foreign ministry also put out a statement, threatening that continued Saudi military action in Yemen would lead to an even stronger response.

“Unless the Saudi enemy stops its aggression and interference in Yemen, worse is yet to come, God willing,” the ministry said in statements carried by Houthi-run Al Masirah television.

‘World must turn condemnations into action against Houthis’

Abdullah al-Alimi Bawazir, vice president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said on Sunday that condemning Houthi attacks on civilians is no longer enough and must translate into firm action against the group now.

“It is no longer acceptable for regional and international condemnations of the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure to remain mere verbal stances, without being translated into firm measures that achieve accountability and deterrence,” Bawazir said in a post on X.

He said “the terrorist crime” committed by the Houthis in targeting King Khalid airport “necessitates a decisive regional and international stance that goes beyond statements of denunciation to practical measures ending impunity”.

Bawazir expressed full solidarity with the Saudi leadership and people, praising the kingdom’s role in protecting regional security and international navigation, and supporting the Yemeni people and their government.