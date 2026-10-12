An unusual ATM robbery took place in Telangana's Kamareddy district, where unidentified miscreants reportedly wearing nighties and masks arrived in an ambulance and broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in the early hours of Sunday. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. The captured video shows the suspects arriving in an ambulance, wearing nighties and masks, and damaging the SBI ATM using cutters. Later, the suspects fled the scene with cash around 1- 1:30 a.m. on October 11.



During the robbery, the suspects reportedly damaged the ATM using cutting equipment and escaped with cash. The incident surfaced only after locals discovered the damaged machine and notified the police. Following the information from the locals, the police reached the scene, filed a case and collected evidence with the help of an investigative team.

Probe underway

Investigators are poring over CCTV footage in an effort to identify the suspects and piece together their movements both before and after the robbery. The exact amount of cash stolen is yet to be confirmed, with authorities needing to verify the ATM’s cash balance to determine the full extent of the loss. Police are also probing whether the ambulance used during the crime was a genuine vehicle or merely a disguise to mask the suspects’ movements.