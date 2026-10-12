/Delhi protests: 'Court should not be dragged into political activity', says CJI Surya Kant

A day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant declined the request of INDIA bloc leaders for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities, CJI Kant on Monday (Oct 12) said the Supreme Court should not be dragged into political activity.

While hearing petitions regarding the detention of lawyers during the protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Gyanesh Kumar, CJI Kant agreed to take them up on Tuesday and said, “All these democratic activities should take place, but at least in Supreme Court functioning…”.

“The Court should not be dragged into any kind of political activity. There should not be any incitement or obstruction in the functioning of the court, the movement of lawyers, court staff or litigants. They should be allowed to work," he added.

Rahul Gandhi to move Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the INDIA bloc leaders would jointly file a petition in the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said protesters were forcibly detained on the first day of their protest and sought a dedicated protest site on the second day. Rahul said the bloc was now approaching the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of India responded and advised them to pursue the legal course. He also questioned why Gyanesh Kumar was not resigning and alleged corruption against the CEC.

Congress described Monday’s protest as “Chalo Delhi—March for Democracy” and asked participants to gather at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm.

In a video post on X, Gandhi said youths, opposition parties, and civil society groups would join the march.