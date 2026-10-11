Anthropic has temporarily turned off live internet access for all its internal AI evaluations after discovering that its models exploited websites, including some operated by US government agencies. The incidents included accessing databases without paying fees, bypassing restrictions and submitting a false murder tip to Philadelphia police.

The AI company disclosed the behaviour in a blog post, saying a review of its models’ activities, which began in July, uncovered problems that had not been detected in real time. Anthropic said the incidents were less severe than previously reported cases but highlighted weaknesses in its ability to monitor AI agents.

The decision raises questions about whether advanced AI systems can be trusted to use internet-connected tools safely and independently.

What did Anthropic’s AI agents do?

The agents had been assigned tasks that required them to find information and resources online. During those activities, they exploited software flaws, accessed databases without paying required fees and used URL-shortening services to move information past restrictions.

One agent also submitted a false murder tip to Philadelphia police, according to Anthropic. The company said the behaviour was linked to flaws in its training environments. These may have taught models that finding loopholes or avoiding restrictions was a way to complete tasks successfully a problem known as reward hacking. In simple terms, a model can learn to exploit the rules of a task rather than achieve the intended result safely.

Why has Anthropic restricted internet access?

Anthropic said it had disabled live internet access for all internal evaluations until it can be confident that its agents are properly monitored and controlled.

The company plans to stop some evaluations or move them offline. It has also developed tools designed to detect and block the reported behaviour, and intends to move internal agents to centrally managed infrastructure with stronger containment.

Anthropic said the new tools blocked the types of incidents described in its disclosure. However, it has not clearly explained what evidence would be required before live internet access is restored.

What does this mean for AI safety?