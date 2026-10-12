/Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert gets a new date: When and where to catch the singer

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to embark on his much-awaited India tour, with his first stop in the national capital.

As announced by Diljit’s team, his concert has been preponed in New Delhi, as it is now scheduled to take place on October 30, 2026, at the JLN Stadium. Earlier, the New Delhi concert was set to be held on November 1.

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert preponed

“The Delhi show of Diljit Dosanjh’s RuPay Aura India Tour has been rescheduled to October 30th, 2026. Dilli, paaji will definitely be performing for you! All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled show. If you’re unable to attend on the new date and wish to request a refund, you will receive a refund request link on your registered mobile number with further details. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” read an official statement from BookMyShow.

Diljit Dosanjh Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

Following the Delhi show, the India leg of the tour will move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour, with details of the show to be announced later.

Ahmedabad was earlier announced as the first Indian stop of the tour, with Dosanjh set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The tour will now cover seven cities over a period of six weeks.

Diljit on his India tour

Dosanjh, who has built a strong fan base in India as well as overseas, said he was looking forward to performing in different cities across the country. Sharing his excitement, the singer-actor, as per a release, said, “Apne desh vich perform karan di vibe hi hor hundi aa. Iss tour de naal ik vaar phir Delhi ton Indore tak apne desh de shehraan vich apne fans de naal milan da mauka mil reha hai, te main is safar layi bahut excited haan. Tuhada pyaar hamesha mere naal reha hai, hun vaari aa tuhade shehar aaun di. November te December milde aan, poori vibe de naal!”

During the tour, Dosanjh is expected to perform some of his popular songs, including ‘G.O.A.T.’, ‘Ikk Kudi’, ‘Lalkara’, ‘Lover’, ‘5 Taara’, ‘Case’ and ‘Water’.

The tour is being co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation. It follows Dosanjh’s international run of the Aura tour, which has taken him to major venues across the world.