10 Hollywood classics that were hated when they first released

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 15:17 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 15:17 IST

Here’s a look at ten Hollywood classics that faced rejection at first but are now celebrated as timeless works of art.

(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Many films that are now considered cinematic masterpieces didn’t get the warm welcome you might expect when they first hit theatres. Some were criticised for being too experimental, too violent, or simply misunderstood by audiences and critics of the time. Yet, these same films have since been re-evaluated, gaining cult followings and influencing generations of filmmakers.

Citizen Kane (1941)
(Photograph: X)

Citizen Kane (1941)

Now widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, Citizen Kane was met with mixed reviews and an underwhelming box office performance upon release.

The Shining (1980)
(Photograph: X)

The Shining (1980)

Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel initially received lukewarm reviews, with critics finding it slow and overly ambiguous. However, over time, The Shining became a benchmark in horror cinema.

Blade Runner (1982)
(Photograph: X)

Blade Runner (1982)

When it was released, Blade Runner was criticised for its pacing and complex plot, with some audiences finding it dull compared to other sci-fi blockbusters of the era. The film’s bleak tone and philosophical themes didn’t connect with 1980s mainstream viewers.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
(Photograph: X)

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

This heartwarming Christmas classic surprisingly failed at the box office and received mixed reviews. Critics found it overly sentimental, and it was overshadowed by other films released that year.

Fight Club (1999)
(Photograph: X)

Fight Club (1999)

David Fincher’s dark, satirical take on consumerism and masculinity was met with controversy and confusion upon release. Many critics misunderstood its themes, and it performed poorly at the box office.

The Thing (1982)
(Photograph: X)

The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter’s The Thing was dismissed as overly gory and pessimistic. Critics largely panned it, and audiences stayed away. Decades later, it’s revered as a masterclass.

Vertigo (1958)
(Photograph: X)

Vertigo (1958)

Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo was not the immediate classic it is today. Critics thought it was too slow and too complex, and it didn’t match the commercial success of his earlier works.

The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Coen Brothers’ offbeat comedy about mistaken identity and bowling baffled critics and underperformed in theatres. Its quirky humour and eccentric characters didn’t resonate when it was released.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
(Photograph: X)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

When Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi epic debuted, audiences were divided. Some walked out during screenings, while critics were split between calling it a masterpiece and labelling it incomprehensible.

Scarface (1983)
(Photograph: X)

Scarface (1983)

Brian De Palma’s crime epic, starring Al Pacino, was initially criticised for its excessive violence, profanity, and over-the-top performances.

