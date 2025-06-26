/Dune and Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

The Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has been named as the new director for the next James Bond film. The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios. Tanya Lapointe boarded the film as an executive producer, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as the producers for the upcoming movie.



Denis Villeneuve recalled his earliest memories of 007 and said that he feels honoured for taking the James Bond "tradition" forward. He calls it a huge "responsibility".

"Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory," Villeneuve told Variety.



"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust," added Villeneuve.



Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Mike Hopkins, was more than happy to recruit Denis Villeneuve to direct the upcoming James Bond film.



"We are honoured that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond's next chapter. He is a cinematic master whose filmography speaks for itself. From Blade Runner 2049 to Arrival to the Dune films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and — most importantly — the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today's greatest filmmakers, and we cannot wait to get started on 007's next adventure," said Hopkins as quoted by Variety.



Denis Villeneuve is an acclaimed, Oscar-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker who most recently helmed Dune and Dune: Part Two.



The much-anticipated third installment, Dune Messiah, is in development and is scheduled for release in 2026. Villeneuve will be helming the third part as well. Having directed Dune franchise and Blade Runner 2049, Villeneuve has proven his capability at helming the established IPs.



He is also known for his standout original stories, including Arrival, Sicario, Prisoners, Enemy,and Incendies.